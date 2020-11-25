KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh in three separate raids on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-London) target killers, ARY News reported.

According to In-charge CTD Mazhar Mashwani, the raids were conducted in three big cities of the province. The arrested shooters were identified as Muhammad Ali, Salman, Umair and Shehzad.

The arrested target killers were wanted by the police in several heinous crimes and they have confessed to getting training from India along with Ajmal Pahari and Kashif David.

Mashwani said Muhammad Ali was a close aide of Ajmal Pahari and was involved in several target killings between 1995 to 2005.

The shooter killed a policeman in Karachi’s area of Orangi Town in 1997 and a man named Faisal alias ‘Paratha‘.

Read more: CTD cop removed as inquiry found him guilty in ransom kidnapping

Meanwhile, the shooters named Salman, Umair and Shehzad were also nominated in several cases of terrorism at Jamsheed Quarters, Ferozabad, Pak Colony, and Mominabad police stations, Mashwani said and added that they remained active between 2010 to 2012 in Karachi.

Further investigation from the arrested target killers of MQM-London is underway.

Comments

comments