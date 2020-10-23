Web Analytics
CTD cop removed as inquiry found him guilty in ransom kidnapping

KARACHI: Taking due action upon ARY News reportage of personnel’s involvement in kidnapping for ransom case, the police has removed on Friday the Counter-Terrorism Department sub-inspector.

The police sub-inspector was reportedly engaged in the unethical activity as he was found to have detained an individual only to demand from him a ransom to the tune of hundreds of thousands.

CTD officials said the personnel was removed after an inquiry went into the allegations. The inquiry after the case was reported on ARY News, found the personnel guilty of demanding ransom from the detained.

READ: CTD kills four militants in Balochistan raid; explosive vests recovered

A notification on behalf of Deputy Inspector General of CTD Omer Shahid Hamid released today announcing the removal of the personnel after the probe found him involved in notorious activities

 

