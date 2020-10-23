QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police on Friday claimed to have gunned down four alleged terrorists during a raid in Mastung area of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to CTD officials, the law enforcement personnel surrounded a hideout of militants in the Mastung area and killed four people after an exchange of fire.

“Two CTD personnel also sustained injuries during the raid,” they said adding that explosive vests, weapons, and explosive material were also recovered during the raid.

Home Minister Balochistan Zia Lango claimed that one of the terrorists killed in the encounter was identified as Abdul Rahim and had remained as a key commander of the outlawed organization Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

“The slain terrorist was wanted by police and had a head money of Rs2 million,” the home minister said.

“We have already warned of a security threat in Balochistan,” he said adding that some of the arrested terrorists identified the group which was neutralized today.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Thursday, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) warned that Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan is planning attacks on political and religious leaderships across Quetta and Peshawar in the near future.

According to the alert issued by the counter-terrorism watchdog, TTP is planning a terrorist attack on political and religious leaders of the country in the two provincial capitals.

The alert comes on the eve of Pakistan Democratic Movement gatherings scheduled in the many cities including, Quetta and Peshawar, wherein NACTA has warned the possible attacks coordinated by TTP could target high-profile persons from religious and political parties.

The authority has alerted the relevant Law Enforcing Agencies that the recent evidence collected from Qamar Din Karen in its raid on October 21 found the explosives and devices planned to be used in the said possible attacks.

NACTA has, thus, suggested LEAs in its letter today to heighten the security provided to the leadership of religious and political parties.

