Bibi Shaheed’s mission, corruption cannot go side by side, Firdous tells Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: In a hard-hitting response to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardar’s speech, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Benazir Bhutto’s mission and ‘commission’ cannot go side by side, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Dr Firdous said that the two arch rivals of the past, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP are defending one another to conceal their alleged corruption.

بلاول صاحب! بی بی شہید کا مشن اور کمشن اکٹھے نہیں چل سکتا ۔سیاسی یتیم وہ ہیں جو ایک پرچی سے پارٹی پر مسلط ہوئے۔ایک دوسرے پر مقدمے بنانے والے آج ایک دوسرے کے وکیل بنے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 27, 2019

She said that political orphans are those who become party chief through a chit. The special assistant urged Bilawal to focus on eliminating hunger and malnutrition in Sindh and stop daydreaming.

Dr Firdous said that the people have rejected the narrative of personal interest by boycotting the Liaqat Bagh meeting.

Read More: Bilawal vows to complete Benazir Bhutto’s unfinished mission

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that he will complete the ‘unfinished mission’ of his mother.

Addressing a public rally at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi to mark the 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, the PPP chairman had reiterated his commitment to the mission of late Benazir Bhutto and pledged that he would continue the struggle with the support of Pakistani masses and the Party supporters.

Comments

comments