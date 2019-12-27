RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday paying rich tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto said he will complete the ‘unfinished mission’ of his mother, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public rally at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi to mark the 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, the PPP chairman reiterated his commitment to the mission of late Benazir Bhutto and pledged that he would continue the struggle with the support of Pakistani masses and the Party supporters.

He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari introduced the Benazir income support program (BISP) for poor women, adding that govt’s decision to remove 800,000 names from the BISP database is an attack on process of making women empowered.

“People from Karachi to Khyber are protesting against inflation,” said Bilawal, adding that flawed policies of Imran-led PTI government has ruined the country’s economy,” he added.

Earlier today, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a message on the death anniversary of his mother said she was the strongest chain of Federation of Pakistan.

“Those who assassinated her had planned to break the chain but failed due to “Pakistan Khappe” slogan of President Asif Ali Zardari soon after the national tragedy,” he said, paying rich tribute to her.

He said the people of Pakistan would never forget their brave leader, who sacrificed everything for the country and for the rights of its downtrodden and barefoot masses. As a young daughter whose father and the most popular leader Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged by a dictator, she fought bravely for the ideals her father embraced the gallows for, he added.

Benazir’s assassination

Weeks before the general elections in the country in 2007, she was targeted in a gun and bomb attack when she was returning after addressing an election rally at Liaquat Bagh of Rawalpindi.

The attack, in which she was killed with scores of her party activists, jolted the political landscape of the country and triggered a frenzy of anarchy and arson attacks that resulted in billions of rupees loss to the country.

Benazir Bhutto is considered one of the most dynamic figures in world politics and her struggle for democracy was posthumously honored and acknowledged in the world.

