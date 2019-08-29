Bicycle rally held in Brussels to express solidarity with Kashmiris

BRUSSELS: A bicycle rally was held to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir, organized by Kashmir Council Europe.

Rally started from Place Schuman in front of European External Action Service, European Council and European Commission offices and ended in front of the European Parliament.

The participants of the rally led by KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, carrying flags of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and placards with slogans expressing solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir marched on the roads of the city, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing the rally, Ali Raza Syed said, life of people of Kashmir valley has been paralyzed as they are facing severe hardships due to the crimes against humanity being committed by Indian forces in the territory.

Ali Raza Syed urged the world human rights bodies to send their fact-finding teams to take stock of the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Hundreds of American Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Sikhs staged a demonstration in front of the United Nations office in New York, calling on the world body to play its role to protect the Kashmiri people suffering under the tight Indian military siege, on August 25.

They urged the United Nations to decisively move towards implementing its resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

