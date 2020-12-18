Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after aide tests positive

WASHINGTON: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, after an incoming White House adviser, Cedric Richmond, contracted the deadly respiratory disease, a spokeswoman for Biden said in a statement.

Richmond was not in close contact with Biden as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said.

On December 17, French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for Covid-19, according to the presidency. It he would now self-isolate for the next week.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today,” Macron’s office said in a statement. “This diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”

