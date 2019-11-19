A video of a leopard attacking two men in a forest is going viral on the internet.

The incident, footage of which was shared by an Indian Forest Services (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, shows a leopard hiding in the bushes on one side of a deserted road. As soon as the bike passes by, the leopard can be seen attacking the two men on the bike.

How could the leopard miss it🤔All were waiting to give right of way to its real owner, the leopard, when a motorcyclist wanted to have his way. Would have been his last ride. Please learn to respect the wild🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/j2yZiwEx7K — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 15, 2019

The car from which the video is shot is seen waiting for the leopard to cross.

But a motorcycle comes from one of the sides of the car and goes ahead. As soon as the bike heads forward carrying a rider and a pillion, the wild animal rushes out of the woods and pounces on them. The bikers were saved as the leopard missed its target by just a few inches.

The leopard however, does not chase the bikers and instead gets into the woods on the other side of the road. Even the bike did not stop to notice what just happened and instead sped away.

The Twitter post of the IFS officer read: “All were waiting to give right of way to its real owner, the leopard, when a motorcyclist wanted to have his way. Would have been his last ride,” Nanda wrote. “Please learn to respect the wild.”

