Bilawal slams govt over rising inflation

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for rising inflation in the country, ARY News reported.

The PPP leader addressing a press conference in Peshawar Press Club said that economic policies of the incumbent government have made the life of masses more miserable.

“Pakistan going through difficult times, the economic situation of the country becoming worse day by day,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that some members of the federal government were still giving statements against the 18th amendment. He vowed that PPP will protect the 18th amendment at any cost.

“PPP ready to bear any kind of pressure but will not do comprise over the ideological principles,” he said, adding that PPP would not change its stance on freedom of speech and parliament.

He further said that opposition parties are united over the name of chairman Rehbar committee. Bilawal said that PPP had nominated Yousuf Raza Gillani for the Rehbar Committee chairman.

“All opposition parties should show unity overt the Senate Chairman issue,” he concluded.

Earlier today, opposition parties Rehbar Committee here on Friday decided to submit its resolution for removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on July 09.

Talking to media Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Akram Khan Durrani, who was presiding over the meeting said that the name of the opposition’s candidate for the top slot of the upper house will be decided in the next session of the opposition parties on July 11.

Read More: PPP to continue struggle for rights of people: Bilawal Bhutto

He said the convener of the Rehbar Committee will be nominated from each party for a period of two months and he has been unanimously named as the first head of the committee.

Commenting on the political situation, Durrani said that price hike and unemployment rate has increased after the general elections.

He said a new political structure is being framed in the country, and the opposition has expressed grave concern over the situation.

Comments

comments