MOHMAND: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that PPP will continue its struggle to protect the rights of people, ARY News reported.

“PPP always fought for the rights of people and will continue its struggle to safeguard masses rights, he said while addressing a public gathering in Mohmand district.

He said that Former President Asif Ali Zardari had provided identity and rights to people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). The PPP leader said that former president had increased the budget of tribal areas to 500percent in the PPP government.

He reiterated that federation had passed the Fiscal year 2019-20 budget in the National Assembly (NA) through the rigging. Bilawal Bhutto said that PTI govt had slashed the budgets of health, education and development.

“This budget is not the budget made by the incumbent government. This budget is the International Monetary Fund (IMF) budget,” he said, adding that the worst economic policies of the government were making the life of people more miserable.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govt has ruined the KPK province in the last six years.

“Have you got new hospitals of liver, kidney and heart in KPK? Are you getting free medical treatment on the province?” he asked while addressing media.

The PPP chairman said that provinces are becoming bankrupt due to the poor economic policies of the incumbent government.

He said that PPP will hold public gatherings at Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan on July 06 and party convention in Peshawar.

Addressing in a public gathering, last week, in Gujar Khan, the PPP leader had lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its economic policies.

“Pakistan is going through the worst economic crisis due to the incompetence of incumbent government,” he had said while addressing to party workers in Gujar Khan.

He had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan who promised to not go for International Monetary Fund (IMF) has now bowed down before IMF, adding that the recently passed budget has imposed Rs1600 billion tax on the nation.

