KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his father, party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari have been invited to US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration slated for Jan 20.

Party sources confided to ARY News that the father-son duo got an invite to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Democrat Joe Biden that will take place in Washington.

On Jan 6, the Congress had formally certified Biden’s election victory. Immediately after the certification, the White House released a statement from Trump in which he pledged an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20 when Biden will be sworn into office.

After debate the Senate and the House of Representatives rejected two objections to the tally and certified the final Electoral College vote with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump 232 votes.

