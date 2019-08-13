ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a press conference today said that the nation stands behind the plight of our brethren in Indian Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Member national assembly, Bilawal Bhutto said that the political brass of the country should send a unanimous message to the world that Pakistan is firmly behind the people of illegally occupied Kashmir whom India and the Indian government has annexed.

He continued that whatever has happened and is happening in the occupied land will be detrimental to regional peace and security and come what may, his political party and the people of Pakistan would continue to struggle and strive for the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and their due rights.

Bilawal also said that if the government of Pakistan handles the Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the nation with ‘seriousness’ then the entire nation and politicians would stand behind the government and it’s policy.

Slamming Indian government over abrogation of Article-370, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on August 6 said that New Delhi had revoked Kashmir’s special status illegally and unilaterally.

Addressing a joint session of the parliament in Islamabad, Bilawal termed Indian prime minister Narendra Modi an extremist and added that blood of thousands of innocent Kashmiris were on his hands.

He said that Kashmiri people were calling for help and added that on this occasion they could not keep silence. The PPP leader said that India violated international laws and used cluster ammunition to target civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) across the line of control.

