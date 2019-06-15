PM Imran unaware of diplomatic protocols: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan said that our PM unaware of diplomatic protocols, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“PTI govt snatching the rights and resources of other provinces, the Punjab budget in old Pakistan was Rs.600 billion which has now reduced to Rs.230 billion,” said Bilawal while addressing the media after condoling the death of Aslam Gul’s brother.

The PPP leader said that the ruling party was doing injustice with people of Pakistan, adding that four million Pakistanis had fallen below the poverty line due to the economic crisis.

“PTI government has introduced Tax Amnesty Scheme to provide relief to muggers and thugs,” he added.

He announced that PPP planned to come out on the roads against the anti-people budget presented by the incumbent government.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz invites Bilawal Bhutto at Raiwind tomorrow

The PPP chairman was of the view that PPP collectively with the help of the nation will fight for the rights of masses.

“The Nation and PPP will not tolerate economic terrorism anymore, ” said Bilawal.

PPP chairman termed the incumbent government as a ‘fascist regime’ whose minister wants to hang 6000 people just to bring the economy back on track.

He further said that an operation against the opposition was launched knowing the fact that former President Asif Zardari can bring the dissident political parties on one platform.

