Bilawal Bhutto takes credit for consensus on giving provincial status to GB

GILGIT: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that a consensus is now developed for giving provincial status to the Gilgit Baltistan, ARY NEWS reported.

“It was Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who abolished the FCR system for the GB people while Asif Zardari gave a separate chief minister to the region,” he said while addressing a public gathering in the region and urged the masses to join hands with him for ensuring constitutional rights for the people of the autonomous region.

He said that the PPP had devolved rights whenever they have come to the power. “It will be a test for the people of the GB region on 15 November to choose a ruler for them,” the chairman said while asking them to vote for PPP.

Talking exclusively to ARY News earlier in the day, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party will not leave the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) alone

Read More: Only PPP can resolve people’s problems: Bilawal Bhutto

The PPP chairman said that PPP will provide the masses their constitutional rights. He maintained that Gilgit-Baltistan will be given provincial status and the people will get the right to rule soon.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said that conspiracies to keep PPP out of the polling process will not succeed. He maintained that rigging will not be allowed in the polls. Bilawal claimed that PPP will win the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Comments

comments