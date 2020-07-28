Bilawal Bhutto meets Shehbaz Sharif to discuss opposition politics

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif at the latter’s Model Town residence in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media before the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that besides today’s meeting with Shehbaz Sharif, they would continue to meet in the future also.

Responding to the party stalwart Rehman Malik’s meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa a day before, he said that he would have met him in the capacity of chairman of the Senate’s standing committee on interior affairs.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz held a preparatory meeting before a meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting led by Shehbaz Sharif discussed the party version on opposition politics to be put before Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. It was attended by party stalwarts including Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique, and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif refuses to meet Bilawal Bhutto citing ‘health concerns’: sources

It is pertinent to mention here that a movement in opposition politics came to light on Monday after Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Opposition Leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and reports emerged that Bilawal Bhutto would also be visiting the capital city today.

“I have met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman for a devising a way forward for the joint opposition,” he said and announced that they had summoned a meeting of the Rehbar committee to decide the future course of action.

The PML-N leader said that it was their responsibility to get rid of this government and will present a comprehensive plan in this regard in the multi-party conference (MPC) after Eid ul Azha.

Comments

comments