Bilawal Bhutto announces to visit Balochistan soon

QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday announced that he would soon visit Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Quetta via telephone, the PPP chairman said that the party would form the federal government next time and it is during the PPP tenure that the province was given its due rights.

“Only PPP has the capability to resolve the issues of the province,” he said and added that if returned to power again, they would serve the people of the province as nobody else did.

He said that the incumbent government wants to suppress the dissenting voices and they would topple them with the power of masses.

Earlier on February 09, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to the media in Islamabad said that he and his political party will not sit idly by as Pakistanis are dealing with rising inflation, ARY News reported.

The PPP chairman said that the opposition party demands that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan tears away the written agreement between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The politician said that he was ready to work alongside the federal government to alleviate the burden of inflation from the masses.

Answering a question with regards to the whereabouts of the leader of the opposition of the national assembly, Bilawal Bhutto said that he was hopeful for Shehbaz Sharif’s triumphant return soon enough.

While answering another question with regards to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s persistent demand for flying abroad to meet his ailing father who battles life and death circumstances, the PPP chairman said that she should be allowed to travel and there should be no hindrance between a daughter and her sick father.

