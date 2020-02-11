Govt trying to sabotage BISP, claims Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Member of the opposition in the National Assembly and chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday slammed the government for the rising rate of inflation in the country, ARY News reported.

The opposition leader in his address to the parliament said that the federal government had failed to provide relief to the masses and put a lid on the rising rate of inflation in the country.

Gesturing at the empty government seats in the assembly, Bilawal said that the empty seats are a testament to the seriousness of the government with regards to the affairs of the state.

Bilawal Zardari added that poverty and inflation were already prevalent in the country before the current federal government took reign of the country’s affairs but after their ascension to power things went from bad to worse.

“A helpless parliament is discussing inflation when the common citizen questions the government on whether they should feed their child or pay exorbitant gas and electricity bills,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

“The premier should own up to his severe miscalculation on the affairs of the state and step down,” he demanded.

Chairman PPP also claimed that the federal government has tried to sabotage the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and label it as their own under pseudonyms.

