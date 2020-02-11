Govt approves comprehensive inflation control mechanism

The Federal Cabinet Committee meeting to discuss a comprehensive inflation control mechanism was presided over by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan concluded in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to details, the Prime Minister addressed the attendees stating that the general public was already under duress due to the rising rate of inflation in the country and more weight cannot be added to their burden.

Read More: PM Khan directs to ensure safety of Pakistani students in China

Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected proposed gas and electricity price hikes.

Major decisions were also undertaken in the meeting, perhaps the biggest being the formal approval of a Rs 15 billion ‘relief package’ for the impoverished and middle-class citizenry of Pakistan.

The premier also postponed the plan of sugar import brought forth by the economic committee on commerce (ECC) whilst the cabinet ruled in the favour of stopping sugar exports.

Read More: PM Imran approves relief package worth Rs15 bn to address inflation: sources

The premier was heard saying that he would not let the people suffer due to sugar and basic commodity shortages.

Another decision undertaken in the meeting was with regards to lentils where the cabinet agreed to end duty fee on lentil imports.

Read More: Sheikh Rasheed meets PM Imran Khan in Islamabad

The decision will impact lentil prices across the country and help bring them down significantly.

Another decision undertaken in the meeting was for the approval of loans to 50,000 youth of Pakistan to open commodity stores across the country.

Comments

comments