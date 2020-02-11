PM Imran Khan halts approval of exorbitant Hajj packages: sources

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan rejected an increase of 105 thousand rupees on annual Hajj package announced earlier by Minister for religious affairs, ARY News reported.

According to sources privy to the development, Noorul Haq Qadri was adamant to increase the Hajj package prices citing an increase in fares by the government of Saudi Arabia.

Read More: Federal Government approves Hajj policy for year 2020

The premier outrightly rejected the claim and said that he would not allow such exorbitant prices to be charged from Hajj applicants, sources revealed.

Prime minister directed the minister to only charge Hujjaj for the increased airfare and nothing else.

Earlier in the day, Minister for religious affairs, Noorul Haq Qadri said that the government of Saudi Arabia has allotted 189210 Hajj applicants in the annual quota for the holy pilgrimage.

Read More: Fed cabinet to mull over proposal to bring down Hajj 2020 expenses

60 percent of the Hajj hopefuls will be sent via the government Hajj quota scheme and the remaining 40 percent will resort to private measures to undertake the journey, said Qadri.

“The prime minister of Pakistan has raised concerns over the price hikes made by the government of Saudi Arabia on boarding and lodging expenses which pilgrims would need to bear this time,” said the minister.

Comments

comments