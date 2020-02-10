ISLAMABAD: According to well-placed sources close to the government quarters, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has decided to bring forth a relief package worth 15 billion rupees for the common citizens of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the package is being brought to curtail the rate of inflation affecting basic commodity items.

Sources revealed that the PM Imran Khan presided over important meetings in Islamabad today to address the issue and consulted the relevant ministers and advisers in four separate meetings held back to back.

It was further revealed that the relief package will be disseminated to the general public by means of the utility stores that would provide basic food items and commodities with added discounts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was heard addressing the people present in the meeting that he would do everything in his power to ensure that the deprived section of the population is looked after, under his leadership, sources added.

Sources further entailed that the prices of the items that will be subsidised would be regularised and scrutinised by the district authorities who would ensure that a proper devolution of the relief package takes place.

The decision to provide subsidised flour to 50,000 registered tandoors was also made in the meeting, the undertaking is also part of the primary relief package, sources went on to add.

The Managing Director of Pakistan’s Utility Stores confirmed the development and said that a relief package was indeed being announced by the federal government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has already announced a relief package worth 7 billion rupees for countrywide utility stores.

