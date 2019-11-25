Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accepts Fazl’s invitation to attend APC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday accepted an invitation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman for attending the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday).

PPP spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said Bilawal will himself attend the opposition parties’ multi-party moot.

Several senior politicians will accompany Bilawal while he will present the party’s policy for the opposition’s campaign against the government.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called the new All-Party Conference (APC) tomorrow to chalk out a course of action against the incumbent government.

Itis worth mentioned here that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman had telephoned Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal to discuss the political situation in the country, especially after the Azadi March and the departure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The two leaders agreed to set up contacts with the opposition parties to strengthen the anti-government Rehbar Committee and chalk up Plan C’.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had led a two-week protest against the government in Islamabad which began in Karachi on Oct 27 but was later called off.

