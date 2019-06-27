Bilawal meets President Ghani, shows well wishes for Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who is on his two-day official visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The PPP chairman welcomed President Ghani over his arrival in Pakistan.

Bilawal, Ghani discussed matters of mutual interests during the meeting. Bilawal expressed his well wishes for ongoing Afghan peace process.

The meeting was also attended by PPP’s senior leader Farhatullah Babar and Sherry Rehman.

Earlier, President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) met with the visiting President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani today.

Leader of the opposition in the Parliament, Shehbaz Sharif commemorated the dignitary’s arrival and expressed happiness upon his visit.

The Afghan President on the occasion condoled the PML-N president over sister-in-law Kulsoom Nawaz’s passing, earlier in the year.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani landed in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan today on Prime Minister’s Imran Khan invitation.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and other officials received Ghani at Nur Khan airbase.

The visiting dignitary was also given a twenty-one gun salute.

The Afghan President is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Ministers, advisers, senior officials, and businessmen.

