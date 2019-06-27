Shehbaz Sharif meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

ISLAMABAD: President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) met with the visiting President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

Leader of the opposition in the Parliament, Shehbaz Sharif commemorated the dignitary’s arrival and expressed happiness upon his visit.

The Afghan President on the occasion condoled the PML-N president over sister-in-law Kulsoom Nawaz’s passing, earlier in the year.

Ghani also expressed well wished for the jailed PML-N supremo, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The politicians revealed pleasantries and it was revealed during the meeting that both have known each other since the 1980s and have met multiple times in the past.

The Afghan President on the occasion was heard saying that his relationship with Shehbaz has gone from strength to strength.

