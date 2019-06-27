Ghani lauds Pakistan’s role for Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday lauded Pakistan’s efforts for the peace process in Afghanistan, reported ARY News.

This he said while talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan will continue playing its role for enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan with sincerity, good intentions and an open heart.

He said Afghan people have suffered a lot due to the prevailing instability in Afghanistan for decades.

“Pakistan always emphasized on result-oriented talks believing that this is the only way to establish durable peace in Afghanistan”, the FM said.

The minister expressed confidence that the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s visit to Pakistan will bring the two countries closer and help in strengthening bilateral relations.

The two sides agreed to implement the already decided strategy of peace and brotherhood for betterment and welfare of the peoples of the two countries.

They exchanged views to enhance bilateral economy, trade and investment and promote cooperation in communications, energy, culture, and people to people contacts.

Ghani landed in Islamabad, earlier in the day, on a two days visit of Pakistan, on the invitation of prime minister.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and other officials received Ghani at Nur Khan airbase.

