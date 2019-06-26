Afghan President’s visit: Islamabad IGP approves special security plan

ISLAMABAD: A special security plan was prepared in view of the upcoming visit to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan issued directives to make fool-proof security arrangements for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

“Any kind of negligence by police officials while performing duties will not be tolerated,” said IGP.

According to the security plan, more than 1500 police personnel will perform security duty in Islamabad, whereas, security measures were put on high alert in Red Zone of the federal capital.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is reaching Pakistan on an official two-day trip on Thursday (tomorrow).

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal, the President of Afghanistan is arriving in Pakistan along with a high-level delegation including businessmen.

Ghani is scheduled to meet high-level government functionaries including President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvion the trip along with other dignitaries.

“The visiting dignitary will hold delegation level talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan”, the FO spokesperson said.

The Afghan president would travel to Lahore, where he is scheduled to address the business community.

