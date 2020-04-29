Bilawal calls for NA session, says lengthy debates can be limited

KARACHI: PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday called for a session of the National Assembly, slamming the federal government over what he called its failure to ensure a functional parliament during the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking during a meeting of parliamentary leaders through video link, which was presided over by Federal Minister Syed Fakhar Imam, he said that his party is willing to work with the speaker’s office to ensure both oversight and safety.

He said Speaker and the government must also ensure protection of life and health of the members and the staff of the assembly.

Mr Zardari said that lengthy debates can be limited in the session but that there would be no compromise on voting rights for legislations.

Earlier, the PPP chairman had urged the federal government to help provinces in their fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Presiding over PPP’s economic committee meeting, he asked the federal government to ensure fair distribution of the international aid for COVID-19 among the provinces. He demanded of the federal government to enhance the relief package and waive taxes to mitigate the sufferings of the people amid the pandemic.

