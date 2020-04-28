Bilawal urges centre to help provinces in fight against COVID-19

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday urged the the federal government to help provinces in their fight against coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Presiding over PPP’s economic committee meeting, Bilawal Bhutto asked the federal government to ensure fair distribution of the international aid for COVID-19 among the provinces.

He demanded of the federal government to enhance the relief package and waive taxes to mitigate the sufferings of the people amid the pandemic.

Declaring the federal government’s economic package insufficient, the PPP chairman asked the centre to increase minimum wage to Rs17,500.

Earlier on April 21, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said providing relief to those in need at their doorstep is a commendable act.

He had lamented that no additional funds had been given to the provinces by the federal government to fight the coronavirus.

The PPP leader had got a detailed briefing on the situation in Larkana from Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah via a video link.

