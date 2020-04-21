No funds given to provinces to fight coronavirus, Bilawal slams Centre

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday providing relief to those in need at their doorstep is a commendable act.

He lamented that no additional funds have been given to the provinces by the federal government to fight the coronavirus.

The PPP leader got a detailed briefing on the situation in Larkana from Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah via a video link.

He called for the people to religiously follow the principle of social distance to keep the virus at bay. He said the needy people be given ration in a manner that doesn’t compromise their self-respect.

During the briefing, Murad said the test laboratory in Larkana for Covid-19 will be in operation from next week.

A total of 13,500 ration bags have been provided to the people in need in Larkana whereas 3,313 families were provided Rs 6000 per family from the zakat fund in the district. Quarantine centres have been established in Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto University Arija campus, boys’ hostel, a Tableeghi centre and Bibi Aseefa Dental College.

So far a total of 663 people were tested in Larkana, out of whom 63 positive cases were confirmed.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the economy can be revived but not the lives of the peopleso the biggest challenge at the moment is to save lives.

