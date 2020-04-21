KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday announced the examination schedule for matric and intermediate classes, re-scheduling them in June and July 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

The provincial education department on Tuesday announced the examination schedule of schools and colleges for the session 2019-20.

Under the revised schedule due to coronavirus, the children studying in class one to three would be promoted to next classes after written test and a review of previous study record.

The examinations for students in grade four to eight will be held from June 01 to June 15 and the results would be announced till June 15.

The matric board examinations would be held across the province from 15 June and all educational boards would be bound to announce grade 10 results by August 15. The results for grade nine would also be announced within the next 60 days.

Read More: Sindh govt announces changes in new academic year

The intermediate examinations in the province would be held from July 06 and results for grade 12 would be announced by September 15 while the grade 11 results would be announced 60 days after it.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 12, amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in Sindh, the provincial cabinet decided to extend the closure of all the public and private educational institutes till May 30.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the Sindh cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a tweet, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab said, “Summer vacations are being preponed in Sindh and schools in the province will reopen on the 1st of June 2020.”

Comments

comments