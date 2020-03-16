Sindh decides to promote school students to next grades

KARACHI: Sindh government in a major step has decided to promote the school students upto 8th grade to next class without annual examinations amid schools shutdown to combat the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sindh’s Minister of Education Saeed Ghani chaired a meeting of the steering committee of the education department discussed matters related to examinations in schools after reopening of the educational institutions.

The meeting decided promotion of the school students upto 8th class to the next grade in view of their midterm results.

The department officials’ meeting also decided opening of the new academic year from June.

The education minister in the meeting also directed the administrations of all schools to keep their institutions closed in the ongoing emergency vacations due to apprehensions about spread of the novel coronavirus.

The session of the steering committee of provincial education department was attended by the secretary education, secretary colleges education, director general private schools and other concerned officials.

The meeting considered over the strategy with regard to the annual examinations and other relevant issues.

The government had earlier decided to keep all educational institutions closed across the country till April 5 to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

