Fears of coronavirus outbreak in schools still persist: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Around 14,000 people have returned from Iran to Pakistan including a large number of pilgrims from Sindh, citing provincial education minister Saeed Ghani, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking in ARY News talk show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’ Sindh’s education minister said that the apprehension of breaking out of coronavirus in academic institutions still persists. The diagnosis of the disease required monitoring of a suspected case for two weeks , he said.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh has announced closure of educational institutions in the province till March 13 amid fears of spreading of the deadly virus.

The education minister however said that no further extension in school holidays will be announced.

Balochistan province, bordering Iran, has announced holidays for academic institutions till March 15.

Pakistan has also sealed its border with neighboring Iran, which is badly hit by the outbreak that has claimed over 50 lives in the country.

Pakistan has set up isolation wards along its Iran border and Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan.

