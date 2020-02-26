Coronavirus: Balochistan extends winter vacations for schools

QUETTA: Following the two cases of novel coronavirus reported in Pakistan, the Balochistan government on Wednesday night announced to extend the winter holidays of all educational institutes till 15th of March, ARY News reported.

According to Baolchistan minister for education, all the public and private educational institutes will remain closed till 15th of March.

The step has been taken to prevent the students from the deadly virus, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the schools in Balochistan were scheduled to reopen after winter vacation on 1st of March.

Read More: Two cases of coronavirus reported in Pakistan

Earlier in the day, two cases of novel coronavirus had been reported in Pakistan while the first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi from a citizen who flew back from Iran along with his family.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza had said in his Twitter messages today that two coronavirus cases had been detected in Pakistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza had asked citizens to remain calm as both patients were being treated in accordance with the standard clinical protocols. He had added that the lives of both patients were ‘stable’ and ‘all things are in our control’. The special assistant had announced to hold a press conference on Thursday (tomorrow) over the emergence of coronavirus after coming back from Taftan.

Comments

comments