Two cases of coronavirus reported in Pakistan

KARACHI: Two cases of novel coronavirus reported in Pakistan while the first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi from a citizen who flew back from Iran along with his family, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, said in his Twitter messages today that two coronavirus cases have been detected in Pakistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza asked citizens to remain calm as both patients are being treated in accordance with the standard clinical protocols. He added that the lives of both patients are ‘stable’ and ‘all things are in our control’. The special assistant announced to hold a press conference on Thursday (tomorrow) over the emergence of coronavirus after coming back from Taftan.

220/ I can confirm first two cases of corona virus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control. I will hold press conf tomorrow on return from Taftan. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) February 26, 2020

In his another statement to media, Dr Mirza detailed that one case is reported from Sindh and the second patient belongs to a tribal district. “Both affected persons came back to Pakistan from Iran, however, they are on an early stage of the disease that is curable.”

“No one will be allowed to leave the quarantine zone until their screening is completed. We are making maximum arrangements on the Iran border in view of coronavirus outspread in Qom city.”

Sources said that patient from the port city is kept in isolation at Aga Khan Hospital while the second person detected with the virus was under treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, Islamabad.

It emerged that the second patient had travelled through Lahore to enter into Islamabad, however, the test results of his family members remained negative for the virus.

Sindh health department also confirmed that a patient aged 22 has been detected with novel coronavirus in Karachi who had returned home from Iran through a flight. The person is identified as Yahya Jaffery and his family members were also alongside him during Iran’s tour.

Health officials said Jaffery was put inside an isolated ward of a private hospital while his family members are also quarantined for medical examination.

The spokesperson for the Sindh government, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said the health secretary has confirmed the detection of novel coronavirus in Yahya Jafeery who has been immediately shifted to an isolated ward.

Wahab advised the federal government to increase surveillance on the country’s airports and demanded to immediately halt flight operations from Iran.

The spokesperson added that the infected person had not undergone screening at the airport. Wahab added that the provincial government’s health department is prepared and equipped with the kits for the treatment of infected patients.

All activities at Pakistan-Iran border remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday amid the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, which claimed 15 lives so far.

At least 15 people have reportedly died from the epidemic, more than any country outside China. Country’s deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi had also tested positive for the virus.

The movement has been suspended at Pak-Iran border areas of Taftan and Mashkel in Balochistan. The health officials screening pilgrims returning from Iran at an emergency centre set up at Taftan border crossing.

“Presently around 270 pilgrims were present at the border crossing. More 8000 pilgrims from Iran are expected to reach temporary camps set up at the border,” added Shahwani.

