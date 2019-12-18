SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated party leader Syed Khursheed Shah over getting bail in assets case, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur to inquired about health of Syed Khursheed Shah.

The PPP chairman appreciated Syed Khursheed Shah’s courage to bravely face the corruption charges against him and added that PPP leaders and workers cannot be frightened through cases.

On Tuesday, an accountability court had granted bail petition of the former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means reference.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had pleaded to the court for extension of judicial remand of the PPP leader in assets beyond means case for 15 days.

“The accountability bureau has failed to produce any evidence or filed reference against Syed Khursheed Shah even after 90 days of his detention,” seasoned lawyer Senator Raza Rabbani had argued before the court.

Last week, the NAB had decided to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the case against Syed Khursheed Shah.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader is facing charges of corruption in assets reference.

Comments

comments