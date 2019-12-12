SUKKUR: An accountability court extended five days’ judicial remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The court ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce Shah again on December 17.

Khursheed Shah was produced before the accountability court on completion of his earlier five days’ remand.

In a previous hearing accountability court had extended judicial remand of the PPP leader for five days till December 12 (today).

Syed Khursheed Shah who is currently under treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur, was produced before the court in an ambulance from the NICVD hospital amid tight security measures on completion of his remand period.

The NAB requested the court an extension in judicial remand of Khursheed Shah.

Syed Khursheed Shah was taken into custody by the NAB on September 28 over charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau had decided to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the case against Shah.

The anti-corruption watchdog written a letter to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General and Securities and Exchange Companies of Pakistan (SECP) chairman and sought names of officers for a JIT.

A spokesperson of the bureau said a JIT investigation was necessary before filing reference against the PPP leader.

