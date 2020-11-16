Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Fazl cry foul over GB election results

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) election results, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that ‘my election has been stolen’, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his tweet said: “My election has been stolen. I will be joining the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in their protest shortly.”

On the other hand, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl group chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman has also rejected the results of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

He accused that the history of 2018 general elections was repeated in GB and vowed to take the matter in the next meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of the opposition parties.

We will make a future course of strategy on GB election results in the PDM meeting.

Earlier in the day, spokesperson Gilgit-Baltistan government Faizullah Firaq had rejected rigging allegations leveled by the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Gilgit-Baltistan general elections.

Unofficial results

Unofficial results showed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took lead in Gilgit-Baltistan election 2020 by grabbing victory in 10 constituencies followed by seven seats won by independent candidates out of 23 seats of the region’s Legislative Assembly.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) managed to win three seats, PML-N bagged two seats, while Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimen (MWM) won one seat.

