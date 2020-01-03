ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called to follow parliamentary process while amending Army Act, ARY News reported.

“We are committing same mistakes that were done while issuing notification”, Bilawal said while talking to newsmen in hi chamber in the National Assembly.

He stressed the need to follow the due parliamentary process while tabling the bill in the National Assembly. “PTI and PML-N want to pass the bill by setting the parliamentary rules aside.”

Passing the bill in such a way will cause damage to the NA and the Pakistan Army, he continued.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the matter is highly sensitive and his party will not do politics on it.

Read more: Army Act amendment bill tabled in National Assembly

Replying to a question, the PPP chairman said he is unaware about the letter penned by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to his party stalwart Khawaja Asif and added that Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of opposition in the NA should play his role.

Earlier in the day, the federal government had tabled Army Act amendment bill in the National Assembly (NA) which will pave the way for an extension to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had submitted the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020 in the Upper House besides tabling two other amended laws for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Act 2020 and Pakistan Navy Act 2020.

Comments

comments