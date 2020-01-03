Nawaz Sharif writes letter to Khawaja Asif over Army Act Amendment

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that PML-N sees Army Act Amendment in a positive way, ARY News reported on Friday.

Nawaz Sharif in his message to senior party leader Khawaja Asif directed him to convene a parliamentary party meeting of the PML-N before the start of National Assembly session today (Friday) for consultation.

The former premier has given the schedule till January 15 to approve the said amendment.

Sharif further said in his letter that neglecting the rules of procedure in this important issue will not help anyone and added that undue hurry in passage of Army Act Amendment will give an impression that the parliament has become a rubber stamp.

Read more: Army Act amendment: COAS tenure extension can’t be challenged in court

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had decided to vote in favour of crucial amendments to the Constitution and the Army Act to pave the way for a three-year extension in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure.

It is pertinent to mention here that Supreme Court had granted a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service tenure in its short verdict announced on November 28.

On December 16, the Supreme Court (SC) had issued a 43-page written verdict in a case related to the extension of the army chief.

