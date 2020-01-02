ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to vote in favour of crucial amendments to the Constitution and the Army Act to pave the way for a three-year extension in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure, ARY News reported, citing sources.

PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan in a statement said the party has no objection to Gen Bajwa’s tenure extension.

ن لیگ کا آرمی ایکٹ میں ترمیم کی حمایت کا فیصلہ۔۔ ن لیگ کا آرمی ایکٹ میں ترمیم کی حمایت کا فیصلہ۔۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Thursday, January 2, 2020

He said the prime minister can get powers to extend an army chief’s tenure after a tweak in the Army Act.

Meanwhile, a government team met leaders of the PML-N at the Parliament House to discuss the amendments.

The government team comprised Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer, Ayaz Sadiq and others were part of the PML-N delegation.

Pervez Khattak said the government would contact other opposition parties after discussing the issue with the PML-N.

“The bill will be tabled in the Parliament after consultation [with all stakeholders],” he said, hoping to complete deliberations over the issue by this evening.

