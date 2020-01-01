Federal cabinet approves amended law for COAS extension

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet members have approved the amendment in Army Act which defines tenure of the army chief’s services and procedure for the extension of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The emergency session of the federal cabinet held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan has concluded after approving a draft bill for making amendment in the Army Act over the directives of the Supreme Court (SC).

Sources said the latest legislation has been approved to define the process of extension for COAS and the service period of an army chief. The Army Act’s amendment will also be applied on the Chairman of Joint Chiefs and Services Chief, sources added.

The amended law is likely to be tabled in the upcoming session of the National Assembly scheduled on Wednesday (today) for its final approval.

It is pertinent to mention here that Supreme Court had granted a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service tenure in its short verdict announced on November 28.

On December 16, the Supreme Court (SC) had issued a 43-page written verdict in a case related to the extension of the army chief.

Later on December 26, a review petition had been filed by the federal government against the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) extension case.

The federal government sought formation of a larger bench by the apex court in its review petition. It is also sought to conduct in-camera hearing of the plea, sources said.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, while talking to journalists before filing the plea, had announced the federal government will challenge full verdict related to the extension of tenure of army chief and a review plea will be filed in the top court soon.

The law minister said a draft plea is prepared as many constitutional matters exist which need a reviewal. He added that the apex court had not observed many constitutional points in the judgement.

