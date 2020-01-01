ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an emergency session of the federal cabinet at PM House today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The session will be held at 2:00 pm to discuss the one-point agenda regarding the legislation for giving an extension to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, sources said. The cabinet is likely to approve an amended law to extend the army chief’s tenure which will be tabled in the National Assembly.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sources privy to the government said the premier will also hold consultation with cabinet members over important political matters besides discussing new targets of 2020.

Read: Constitutional amendment not necessary for COAS extension: Babar Awan

It is pertinent to mention here that Supreme Court had granted a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service tenure in its short verdict announced on November 28.

On December 16, the Supreme Court (SC) had issued a 43-page written verdict in a case related to the extension of the army chief.

Later on December 26, a review petition had been filed by the federal government against the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) extension case.

Read: Full text of Supreme Court’s order in COAS extension case

The federal government sought formation of a larger bench by the apex court in its review petition. It is also sought to conduct in-camera hearing of the plea, sources said.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, while talking to journalists before filing the plea, had announced the federal government will challenge full verdict related to the extension of tenure of army chief and a review plea will be filed in the top court soon.

The law minister said a draft plea is prepared as many constitutional matters exist which need a reviewal. He added that the apex court had not observed many constitutional points in the judgement.

Comments

comments