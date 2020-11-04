Bilawal Bhutto Zardari violated election code of conduct: CEC GB

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shehbaz Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has violated election code of conduct in GB.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Notices have been served to 95 people including leaders of the PPP over violation of the code of conduct”, the CEC Gilgit-Baltistan said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, here today.

Reacting to claims of pre-poll rigging in GB, Raja Shehbaz Khan said that he is in Islamabad currently and the parties levelling the allegations of rigging should meet him.

We will hold transparent elections in GB, he vowed.

Describing the arrangments made by the election commission of GB, Shehbaz Khan said GB Scouts will also perform duties along with police during elections.

The GB CEC said that the number of registered voters in the area in 2015 was 6,18,624 while the number currently stands at 7,45,362.

Read more: Gilgit Baltistan elections on Nov 15 as president approves summary

Raja Shehbaz Khan said that all preparations have been made in accordance with the election act for the upcoming polls in GB and added that a control room has also been established for the announcement of the results.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is currently in GB to carry out his party’s election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan.

It may be noted that general elections for the GB assembly will be held on November 15.

Comments

comments