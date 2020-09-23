Gilgit Baltistan elections on Nov 15 as president approves summary

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to holding of general elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly on November 15.

He approved a summary regarding the polls sent to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Legislative Assembly of Gilgit Baltistan was dissolved after it completed its five-year tenure on 24 June.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے گلگت بلتستان کی قانون ساز اسمبلی کیلئے عام انتخابات کرانےکی منظوری دے دی۔ گلگت بلتستان میں عام انتخابات 15 نومبر بروز اتوار کو ھوں گے۔ صدر مملکت نے وزیر اعظم کی طرف سے بھیجی گئی سمری کی منظوری دی۔ — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) September 23, 2020

Previously, the Gilgit Baltistan Election Commission had postponed the elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly and suspended the election schedule issued on July 2.

The election schedule had been suspended in the wake of the decision of the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court, a notification issued by the commission said. According to the election schedule issued on July 2, polling was supposed to be held on August 18.

