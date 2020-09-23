Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gilgit Baltistan elections on Nov 15 as president approves summary

Gilgit Baltistan Election

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to holding of general elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly on November 15.

He approved a summary regarding the polls sent to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Legislative Assembly of Gilgit Baltistan was dissolved after it completed its five-year tenure on 24 June.

Read More: Pakistan rejects India’s fallacious contentions about polls in GB

Previously, the Gilgit Baltistan Election Commission had postponed the elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly and suspended the election schedule issued on July 2.

The election schedule had been suspended in the wake of the decision of the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court, a notification issued by the commission said. According to the election schedule issued on July 2, polling was supposed to be held on August 18.

Read More: Vacant top slots in printing corporation may delay GB, LB polls: sources

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistani Hindus move to Islamabad for Jodhpur killings protest

Pakistan

ANF seizes contraband items concealed in water geyser

Pakistan

Four PIA loaders arrested over theft of jewelry from passenger’s luggage

Pakistan

Outgoing Chinese envoy pays farewell call on FM Qureshi


ARY NEWS URDU