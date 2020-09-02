Vacant top slots in printing corporation may delay GB, LB polls: sources

ISLAMABAD: Delay in the appointment of Managing Director (MD) of the Printing Corporation of Pakistan has raised questions over timely process of Gilgit Baltistan and local bodies’ polls across the country, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to sources privy to details, the process to print ballot papers has hit the snags due to the absence of the printing corporation’s managing director.

“The MD is responsible to deal with the matters pertaining to the printing of ballot papers in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan,” the sources said.

The cabinet secretary and secretary establishment have yet to move a summary for the appointment of the managing director in the corporation, they said.

The sources further revealed other top slots in the corporation have also remained vacant. They included the slots of director finance, secretary and deputy secretary, audit officer and general manager.

Even the employees in the printing corporation have not received their dues due to the absence of the managing director, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Gilgit Baltistan has announced the schedule for polls in the federally-administered area.

A notification issued by the CEC read that the returning officers (RO) would issue a public notice for nomination papers on July 07 with the last date of filing nominations set for July 16.

A provisional list of the nominated candidates would be published on July 17 while July 23 is being set as the last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers.

An appeal against the decision of the RO could be made by July 27 and appellate tribunals would decide on the appeal by August 03.

The final list of the nominated candidates would be published on August 04 while nomination papers could be withdrawn by August 05.

The candidates would be allotted election symbols on August 06. The chief election commissioner announced that the polling day in Gilgit Baltistan would be on August 18.

