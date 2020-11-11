GIGLT: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

Both leaders are in the northern region and are staying at the same hotel for the past several days on a campaign trail ahead of the Sunday polls for the GB Legislative Assembly.

The meeting will take place today’s evening on the cup of tea. Matters related to the current political situation of the country, upcoming polls in GB will come under discussion.

The PPP chairman will be accompanied by senior party leaders, Sherry Rehman and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ahsan Iqbal will join the meeting along with Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Maryam Nawaz has sought time from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for a meeting.

