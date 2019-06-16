Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Bilawal says PPP, PML-N agree to oppose ‘anti-public budget’

Bilawal Maryam Raiwind Jati Umra meeting

RAIWIND: After holding a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Sharifs’ Jati Umra residence at Raiwind on Sunday, Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced to initiate resistance movement against ‘anti-public budget’ present by the federal government, ARY News reported.

In a surprising statement, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari claimed that they will not allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to pass the ‘anti-public budget’ at any cost.

This is a developing story …………………….

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Fawad slams Maryam, Bilawal over Jati Umra meeting

Pakistan

Bilawal, Maryam resolve not to let budget be passed in Parliament

Pakistan

Sindh Assembly has been declared as sub-jail: Firdous Shamim

Pakistan

Firdous Ashiq Awan prays for Pakistan’s success against India


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close