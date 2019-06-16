RAIWIND: After holding a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Sharifs’ Jati Umra residence at Raiwind on Sunday, Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced to initiate resistance movement against ‘anti-public budget’ present by the federal government, ARY News reported.

In a surprising statement, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari claimed that they will not allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to pass the ‘anti-public budget’ at any cost.

This is a developing story …………………….

