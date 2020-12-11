Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets Maryam Nawaz today

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in Jati Umra today (Friday), ARY News reported.

As per details, Bilawal will offer condolence to Maryam Nawaz over the demise of her grandmother Begum Shamim Akhtar and matters related to arrangments of PDM’s rally in Lahore will also come under discussion.

Both the leaders will also review the matters of resignations from the assemblies in a bid to assert pressure on the federal government and the date of the long march.

It is to be mentioned here that the members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have started tendering their resignation to the party leadership as per directions of the PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties against the PTI-led federal government.

On the other hand, the PPP leadership has also asked its MPAs in Sindh Assembly to submit their resignations with the chairman’s secretariat by December 14.

