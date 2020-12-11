PPP seeks resignations from its MPAs in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has directed its MPAs in Sindh Assembly to submit their written resignations to the chairman secretariat at Bilawal House Karachi by December 14, ARY News reported on Friday.

The MPAs have been directed to submit their registration under the name of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in compliance with the decisions made in the PDM meeting earlier this week.

On December 8, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that lawmakers belonging to different opposition parties would submit resignations to their respective party heads by December 31.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in PDM meeting held at the PML-N secretariat in Islamabad, Fazl had said that PDM would hold a pubic rally at any cost in Lahore on December 13 (Sunday).

Read more: Nawaz Sharif wants MNAs resignations to be submitted to Fazlur Rehman: sources

He had further said that PDM leaders would meet on December 31 in Islamabad to make important decisions with regard to the alliance’s future strategy.

