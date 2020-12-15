LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Tuesday for a meeting with President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Mian Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senator Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira were also accompanied with Bilawal to meet Shehbaz Sharif.

Bilawal Bhutto other party leaders offered their condolences to Shehbaz Sharif over the demise of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The leaders of two allied parties in PDM, were expected to discuss national politics and the political situation in country.

“The two leaders are likely to exchange views over the opposition’s next move against the government,” sources said.

“The rulers lacking courage to hear the truth,” Bilawal Bhutto talking to media after the meeting said. “They are unable to run the system,” PPP chairman further said.

“No country keeps the incumbent as well as former leaders of the opposition in jails,” Bilawal said. “They are thrown in jails due to personal ego of the rulers,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

“Our struggle is for restoration of a true democratic system in the country,” PPP leader said.

“Shehbaz Sharif in his first speech in the parliament had offered the government cooperation. The government, however, refused the opposition’s goodwill gestures, whenever offered,” Bilawal said.

“The government wants to keep the opponents in jails,” he said.

“People’s Party and other PDM parties are on the same page,” PPP leader said. “Resignations are our atom bombs, and we will jointly decide to use them,” he added.

The Government of Punjab had allowed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday to meet imprisoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail on his request.

