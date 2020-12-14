Govt allows Bilawal to meet Shehbaz inside prison

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab allowed Monday Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet imprisoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The young PPP leader will meet the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly tomorrow and offer his condolences to the latter over the demise of his (Shehbaz’s) mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. The meeting will likely take place between 2pm and 5pm.

PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira will accompany Mr Bhutto Zardari during his meeting with Mr Sharif.

It is noteworthy that Qamar Zaman Kaira had written a letter to the jail superintendent seeking approval for the party chairman’s meeting with the opposition leader.

On December 11, Mr Bhutto-Zardari met PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at the latter’s Jati Umra residence in Lahore and extended condolences over her grandmother’s death.

Shehbaz and his son Hamza returned to Kot Lakhpat Jail after their six-day parole to participate in the last rites of the PML-N president’s mother ended on December 3.

